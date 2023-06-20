scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ali Fazal learned dirt biking for his role in ‘Kandahar’

In one of the many preparations for his part in his latest Hollywood movie, 'Kandahar', Ali Fazal had to learn dirt biking.

By Editorial Desk
Ali Fazal learned dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'
Ali Fazal dirt biking for Kandahar

In one of the many preparations for his part in his latest Hollywood movie, ‘Kandahar’, Ali Fazal had to learn dirt biking. Still a rare sport in India, Ali who plays the role of Kahil in the film, spent time during the shoot learning the new skill set required for his character. The film, which is a war thriller, has Ali star in his first ever high-octane action film. The actor shot the film extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Ali says, “So basically dirt biking has clearly become a very loved passion in my life. Also surprisingly dissipating me from regular biking on the busy roads of our cities. But you know you’ll never be as good as you wanna be because when you’re working with such an amazing stunt team on a film like Kandahar, where everything is totally measured and state-of-the-art, even though the bike was a very simple bike, deliberately chose a very non pricey bike like a KTM. I mean, we chose a KTM as opposed to one of those cool Ducati or sports bikes, the Hayabusa that people love watching.”

“But this was because we actually had to do these stunts. I had to do these stunts in the desert. And we couldn’t fake a lot of this stuff. So I learned about dirt biking. I landed up 25 days before shoot and started learning these tricks. Of course, first learning how to just ride plainly on the sand and then, doing different kinds of skids and the breaks, different kinds of turns.”

“Ultimately, no matter what stunts you pull off, you have to make the character come alive. There’s body language and everything. So, me and my stunt double, we had to work together all the time because there were some shots like riding on top of a very steep Cliff which has only rocks, those things I never did.”

Kandahar stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban and released this past weekend in North America, with India release to follow soon. Ali plays the role of Kahil, who is one of the main antagonists of the movie.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India set to achieve $300 bn electronics manufacturing target: MoS IT
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India set to achieve $300 bn electronics manufacturing target: MoS IT

Technology

IDEMIA selected as technology partner by DIAL for DigiYatra

News

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser ‘appears’ to be an encore call

Technology

HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K

Technology

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

Technology

Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators

News

James Gunn 'blown away' with 'Superman: Legacy' auditions

Sports

Over 350 athletes turn up for Mumbai leg tryout of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League

News

Chiranjeevi is 'happy and proud' with arrival of Ram Charan, Upasana's baby girl

News

Ali Fazal underwent training for dirt biking for his role in 'Kandahar'

News

Raghav Juyal speaks about working with Oscar-winner Guneet Monga for two projects

News

Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!

News

Kangana Ranaut on Avneet Kaur: Focusing on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry’

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

News

Papon joined ‘Walk for a Smile’, creating awareness for facial deformities

Sports

Haryana completes hat-trick at 10th Sr & 7th Jr National Rugby 7s

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

News

Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold again after

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US