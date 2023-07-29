scorecardresearch
Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

Filming of an upcoming blockbuster set in the world of Formula One and produced by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has been thrown into chaos by Hollywood star actor Brad Pitt.

By Agency News Desk
The 59-year-old American star is due to play a character named Sonny Hayes in the upcoming film Apex which co-stars Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, reports mirror.co.uk.

But filming has ground to a halt as Brad is showing solidarity with the Screen Actor’s Guild who voted earlier this month to go on strike alongside the Writer’s Guild of America – with the industrial action causing productions to close down on both sides of the Atlantic.

It is said the A List star’s decision to go on strike has been supported by the rest of the film crew – who will also be forced to down tools until the strike action is over.

A source told The Sun: “Brad agreed that they would finish the shoots booked in immediately but has postponed planned production over the next two months.

“The cast and crew of Apex have been filming in Budapest but Brad has called for the future dates to be put back, in solidarity with everyone striking.

“Everyone has been informed that there will be a two-month hiatus now. Conversations about when to start up again are ongoing but it’s likely it will be in November when they will be going to Las Vegas to shoot some scenes. It all depends on the strike however.”

It is also reported that the strike decision will likely have a significant financial impact on the production of the film.

Meanwhile, filming on the movie has already taken part in the UK – with cameras arriving at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix earlier this month to film scenes in a real live F1 environment.

A synopsis for the film gives some details on the drama that will be covered in the feature.

It states: “Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s, has a horrible crash, forcing him to retire from Formula One and start racing in other disciplines.

“A Formula One team owner and friend contacts Hayes and asks him to come out of retirement to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua Pearce on the Apex Grand Prix team.”

The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski – who brought the smash action film Top Gun: Maverick to screens.

The film is being created for Apple TV+ – and is also being produced by Brad’s Plan B Entertainment production company and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Max Verstappen hinted earlier this month that he may have a cameo role in the film as he was present at the British Grand Prix when cameras rolled up to record scenes.

He said: “I think they’re going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff. I completely can’t be bothered with this. In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won’t all be real. But I think it’s all fine. I’m actually not that much into it.”

Entertainment Today

