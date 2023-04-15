scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Britney Spears' autobiography will cover her 'most vulnerable moments'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears’ long-awaited autobiography may soon be hitting shelves as reports say the writing process is complete and a release date is being mulled.

The 41-year-old pop singer has been writing her memoirs for the past couple of years since her controversial conservatorship order was lifted, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star has been in the spotlight since she was a teen – hitting the top of the charts with her debut single, ‘Baby One More Time’, when she was 16. In the years that followed, Britney has seen her life go through ups, downs, marriages, divorces, motherhood and more – and now she is said to have completed putting her life to paper.

Mirror.co.uk, further states that Britney is said to have written her autobiography with the help of Time magazine journalist Sam Lansky and that it will be published this autumn.

Sources have told ‘The Sun’ that the book will “cover her most vulnerable moments including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her controversial conservatorship. It will also detail how she came to find happiness with her husband, actor Sam Asghari.”

Back in November 2021, Britney saw her freedoms restored when a conservatorship held against her was lifted by a judge.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Starboard acquires conservative social media app Parler
Next article
IPL 2023: It was in Brian Lara's mind to open with Harry Brook, reveals SRH's Abhishek Sharma
This May Also Interest You
News

Poorti Arya of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' took a break from acting for her health

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

News

Anita Raaj is set to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as a tough personality

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s hot pictures making TejRan fans go crazy

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued KL Rahul, says Jonty Rhodes

News

Papon sings for Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary

News

Guy Ritchie sued for breach of contract over 'The Gentlemen'

Health & Lifestyle

WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

Health & Lifestyle

UP: 'Naubat Khana' now in ASI list of protected monuments

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

News

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

Sports

IPL 2023: In our hands to turn things around, says Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings felicitate M.S Dhoni for leading franchise in 200 matches

Technology

Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

News

Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US