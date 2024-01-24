HomeInternationalNewsChris Young falls over table as he gets shoved by TABC agent...

Chris Young falls over table as he gets shoved by TABC agent prior to arrest

Chris Young stumbled backward and fell over a table after being shoved by a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent at a bar in Nashville.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Chris Young falls over table as he gets shoved by TABC agent prior to arrest
Chris Young _ pic courtesy Instagram

Singer-songwriter Chris Young stumbled backward and fell over a table after being shoved by a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent at a bar in Nashville. A video shows the country singer, 38, at the DawgHouse Saloon shortly before his arrest, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He is seen reaching out to the TABC agent, who reacts by shoving the musician, causing him to lose his footing and fall backward over a table and chairs.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Raised on Country’ singer then stands, puts his hands up and backs away. Shortly after, Young was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest following the altercation.

An arrest affidavit, accessed by ‘People’ says the country star initially conversed with the TABC agents at the bar, where officers verified his ID and then worked with the bar staff to check the establishment’s ABC cards, at which point Chris Young began filming the moment.

The agents then moved on to neighbouring bar DawgHouse Saloon, with the singer and multiple friends allegedly following and speaking with its staff. As the TABC agents looked to exit the location, Chris reached out and, according to the affidavit, “struck” one of them on the shoulder.

Unaware of Young’s identity, the agent pushed the singer away, and another bar patron intervened, reads the affidavit. The ‘Drinkin’ Me Lonely’ singer then allegedly “began yelling and screaming”, refusing to follow the directions of an agent speaking to him. Footage of his arrest shows the singer calmly requesting clarification.

Previous article
Start your day right with nutty goodness
Next article
Winter Youth Olympics: Sahil Thakur finishes 47th in giant slalom event
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In