Chris Young falls over table as he gets shoved by TABC agent prior to arrest

Singer-songwriter Chris Young stumbled backward and fell over a table after being shoved by a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent at a bar in Nashville. A video shows the country singer, 38, at the DawgHouse Saloon shortly before his arrest, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He is seen reaching out to the TABC agent, who reacts by shoving the musician, causing him to lose his footing and fall backward over a table and chairs.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Raised on Country’ singer then stands, puts his hands up and backs away. Shortly after, Young was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest following the altercation.

An arrest affidavit, accessed by ‘People’ says the country star initially conversed with the TABC agents at the bar, where officers verified his ID and then worked with the bar staff to check the establishment’s ABC cards, at which point Chris Young began filming the moment.

The agents then moved on to neighbouring bar DawgHouse Saloon, with the singer and multiple friends allegedly following and speaking with its staff. As the TABC agents looked to exit the location, Chris reached out and, according to the affidavit, “struck” one of them on the shoulder.

Unaware of Young’s identity, the agent pushed the singer away, and another bar patron intervened, reads the affidavit. The ‘Drinkin’ Me Lonely’ singer then allegedly “began yelling and screaming”, refusing to follow the directions of an agent speaking to him. Footage of his arrest shows the singer calmly requesting clarification.