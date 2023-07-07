scorecardresearch
Eva Mendes praises partner Ryan Gosling as the 'greatest actor' she's worked with

Actress Eva Mendes has praised Ryan Gosling, her partner and father of their two kids, as the "greatest actor" she has ever worked with.

By Agency News Desk
The couple have largely kept their relationship private.

Eva took to Instagram to praise Gosling and publicly called him her “man, life, and love”, ahead of the release of his new film ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig and also starring Margot Robbie.

Eva shared a quote Greta gave to Rolling Stone this past week, in which the director called Ryan’s performance as the Ken doll “some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta.”

In response, Eva added: “One of my favorite things the insanely talented and beautiful Greta Gerwig says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor … RG.” The English translation reads: “My man, my life, my love.”

In a second post, Eva added: “Mii Hombre. Mi Vida… To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement. Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone.”

She posted photos from their 2012 film ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’.

Eva, 49, and Ryan, 42, met in 2011 when they filmed ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’ together. They fell in love on set and have been together ever since. They welcomed two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

The couple keep their home life private, but in recent months have begun to share snippets with fans.

As per People, in a recent interview with GQ, Gosling revealed that he knew he wanted to have a family with Mendes after their first meeting.

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” he said. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.”

Gosling added: “I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Gerwig’s praise for Gosling comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of ‘Barbie’ on July 21.

