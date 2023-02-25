scorecardresearch
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams ends relationship with Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have ended their relationship

By News Bureau

‘Games of Thrones’ actress Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby have ended their relationship. Announcing the breakup on her Instagram Story, the actress shared a selfie of the couple with a red overlay.

She then noted that it was “the end of an era” alongside a broken heart emoji, reports People magazine.

“@reubenselby_ and I decided to end our relationship,” Williams, 25, continued. “Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers … and it will continue to do so.”

“This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put out brains together,” she added.

Concluding the statement, Williams requested “no further questions” for the time being and added that they “must protect our children” (a reference to her dog).

As per People, Selby shared Williams’ post to his Instagram Story alongside a red heart emoji. Also posting a photo of the pair in cohesive Christian Dior outfits in a separate Story, he added: “Please don’t be sad for us – just appreciate the fits.”

Williams and Selby largely kept their love life private throughout their time together. But the former couple publicised their relationship in March 2019, with Selby sharing a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

Entertainment Today

