Harry Styles pauses Melbourne concert to help scared female fan come out to her parents

Harry Styles during his 'Love on Tour' stop in Melbourne, Australia, helped a fan come out to her parents.

By News Bureau

Singer Harry Styles during his ‘Love on Tour’ stop in Melbourne, Australia, helped a fan come out to her parents.

In a viral video shared to social media and reposted by Storyful, the 29-year-old pop star and occasional actor could be seen pausing his concert after spotting a fan, named Fauve, with a sign.

“Fauve’s sign says, ‘Help me come out. My mum’s next to me, and dad is level 2, section 41,'” the former One Direction singer, clad in a vibrant pink-and-orange striped shirt, read.

“I feel like I could help,” Harry added modestly, adding, “I feel like she might know,” in response to Fauve’s mother Lisa.

He went on saying, “I mean, I’ve just said it and it’s on the screen.”

Harry, who has helped fans come out in recent years and to announce other major life events, asked, ‘Would you like us to go throughout the ‘Love On Tour’ coming-out process?” He then said, “This is the first time we’re taking this Down Under, so prepare yourselves. Everything’s gonna be upside down!”

Then Harry’s band offered him some “coming-out music,” which turned out to be a funky disco-inflected groove. “Are you happy with the music? This suits the occasion?” Harry asked as he checked in with Fauve.

“Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” he shouted out to the rhythm of the music while raising his hands to pump up the audience before he turned around and gyrated on stage at the climactic moment.

“Fauve is out!” Harry exclaimed at the conclusion of the short number.

“It’s done!” he added as he pumped his fist triumphantly. “You rise to the heavens of freedom, Fauve!” he said out loud after the display, “Enjoy yourself!”

While speaking to Storyful, the person who filmed the encounter noted that it was her friend who brought the sign along to get Harry’s attention, though she presumably kept it secret until it was time to hold it high.

This isn’t the first time Harry has helped a fan come out at concerts, as he previously helped fans in the process during shows from 2021 and 2022. Recently, he also halted his concert in Australia to help a fan propose to his girlfriend.

