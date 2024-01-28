I regretted joining 'Baywatch', says Nicole Eggert

HomeInternationalNewsI regretted joining 'Baywatch', says Nicole Eggert

Actress Nicole Eggert, who played Summer Quinn, has revealed that she felt uncomfortable wearing her ‘Baywatch’ outfits. The 52-year-old actress was on the hit TV show for two seasons. However, she wasn’t actually aware at the time that she was going to be a ‘Baywatch’ lifeguard.

“All the girls worked out and were super tiny and fit and I was like ‘Whoops’. And the one-piece bathing suits were not flattering. I didn’t want to wear it at all. It just wasn’t what I signed up for. It was a totally different show and ballgame and not where I wanted to be,” she told People.

Nicole decided to have breast implants at the age of 18, amid concerns about her on-screen appearance.

The actress later regretted her decision, and she’s urged other young women to resist the temptation of surgery.

Nicole said: “I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone!’

“But when you have to put on that one-piece and it’s like you’re so flat that it’s like pleating — you got pleats across the front… You’re like, ‘What is this?’ Nothing you can do. You can’t stuff it with anything. You can’t do anything.

“It was a stupid 18-year-old decision.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Nicole revealed that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in early December, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: “My fear is that my everyday hustle, everything that I do to keep everything going is going to come to a screeching halt when I’m not feeling well or I’m sick or I’m in the hospital or whatever is going on.

“It’s just so overwhelming, and I’m just doing everything I can not to spiral. At night when I lay down, I panic because I’m like, well, who’s going to cover all the bills? Who’s going to do all of this?”

