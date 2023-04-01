scorecardresearch
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a moment to recognise daughter Ruby on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a moment to recognise daughter Ruby on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The day commemorates the lives and experiences of transgender people while raising awareness of the violence and discrimination the transgender community faces. The ‘Everything, Everywhere All at Once’ actress posted a photo on Instagram Friday of herself and her 27-year-old daughter sharing a laugh as they joke around, reports People.

“Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgment,” the Oscar winner, 64, wrote. “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas.”

Curtis concluded: “On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday.”

Ruby, who tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in May 2022, came out as trans to Curtis and her dad, Curtis’ husband Christopher Guest, in 2020. In addition to Ruby, the couple also shares daughter Annie, 36.

When Ruby first tried to tell her parents she was trans, she found herself unable to in person and texted Curtis after a visit to the family’s Los Angeles home in 2020.

