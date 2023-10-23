Jennifer Garner says Reese Witherspoon was there during 'very public, very hard moment' in her life

Actress Jennifer Garner has said that the actress-producer Reese Witherspoon was there for her during a “very public, very hard moment in my life” during a panel discussion. “I think back to being pregnant. This one (Reese) was sitting next to me”, Jennifer who was on the panel with Reese and Mindy Kaling — shared at Hello Sunshine’s Inaugural Shine On event in Los Angeles, reports People magazine.

“I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio.”

The ‘Yes Day’ actress did not disclose the difficult moment she was referring to, but she did go on to share her and Reese’s experiences of the athletic form of dance.

“And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!” she said, quoted by People.

“It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we’re going to work out again at two. She was like, ‘I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there’.”

Jennifermarried Ben Affleck in 2005 and the pair divorced in 2018.

As per People, they share three children — daughters Violet, Seraphina and son Samuel.

Ben, 51, remarried Jennifer Lopez in July 2022.

Elsewhere in the panel discussion, Jenniferpraised Reese for her support of her as a parent.

“She’ll also look at you and say, ‘Okay, you need to be finding a preschool. This kid is two and a half and they need to start next month. You actually have to get on this’,” she said.