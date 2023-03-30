scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has shared the details of his critical snow plow accident that nearly cost him his life.

By News Bureau
Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner broke 8 ribs in 14 places in snow plow accident

‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner has shared the details of his critical snow plow accident that nearly cost him his life.

The actor will be seen talking to Diane Sawyer for his first television interview since the accident that nearly cost him his life, reports ‘Variety’.

The ABC News special, titled ‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’ will air in April ahead of the world premiere of Renner’s new series ‘Rennervations’, which will serve as the actor’s first public press appearance since the accident.

“All of it,” Renner told Sawyer when asked how much of the pain he remembers.

“I was awake through every moment.”

As per ‘Variety’, Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over. The actor was trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him.

“I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head,” Renner’s nephew told Sawyer in the ABC News special. “I ran up to him. I didn’t think he was alive.”

‘Variety’ further states that a teaser for the Renner interview includes the shocking 911 call made to save Renner’s life (the actor is heard moaning in pain as people tell him to ‘keep fighting’), as well Sawyer reading off a long list of Renner’s injuries, which include “eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver – which sounds terrifying.”

“What’s my body going to look like?” Renner remembered thinking about all of his injuries. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

The actor remained stoic during the interview clip but briefly tears up when Sawyer said: “I heard that you had, in sign language, you said to your family, ‘I’m sorry’.”

“I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he said, quoted by ‘Variety’.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

The teaser features footage of Renner’s physical therapy, including him using a knee scooter to move around.

“When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?” Sawyer asked, to which Renner replied, “No, I see a lucky man.”

Previous article
Jonah Hill, Olivia Millar are expecting their first child
Next article
Centre gives full basic customs duty exemption on import of drugs for rare diseases
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

News

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

‘PS -2’ trailer shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

Sports

IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan

News

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie ‘Saindhav’ to hit screens on this date

Fashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US