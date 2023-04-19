scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner's nephew details snow plough accident in body cam footage

Jeremy Renner's nephew recounts the horrific snow plough accident in new body camera footage released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Department.

Jeremy Renner's nephew details snow plough accident in body cam footage
Jeremy Renner with nephew

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner’s nephew recounts the ‘Avengers’ star’s horrific snow plough accident in new body camera footage released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department. On January 1, Renner was run over by his Sno-Cat, a large snow plough that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, as he attempted to help his 27-year-old nephew, Alex Fries, free a pickup truck lodged in the snow, reports ‘Variety’.

When Renner exited his Sno-Cat to check on Fries, the vehicle kept moving. The actor was stuck under the plough’s tread as he tried to stop it from hitting Fries.

In the footage, obtained by ABC News, Fries is heard telling law enforcement, “He got out to tell me something, and then that’s when it started coming at me, full force.”

“Right where his blood is at, that’s where it all happened,” Fries told officers, adding, “He tried to jump on it, into the (snow plow), and it took him under.”

In the video, a deputy spots Renner’s hat underneath the snow plough.

Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after the accident, later revealing that he broke over 30 bones. Since the incident, the actor updated fans with his progress on social media, posting a video of himself in physical therapy in February with the caption, “Whatever it takes,” a nod to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Earlier this month, Renner opened up about his recovery in an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, in which he said he remembers “all of” the pain: “I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like.”

On April 11, Renner made his first public appearance at the premiere of his Disney+ reality series ‘Rennervations’, about renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world.

