Kaley Cuoco recalls her reaction when David Oyelowo signed ‘Role Play’

Kaley Cuoco, the beloved star of sitcoms like ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’, is all set to bowl audiences over with a never-seen-before character, a far cry from her comical characters. Her latest project, ‘Role Play’, sees her trading Penny’s quirky charm and Cassie’s bubbly enthusiasm for a much darker, more action-oriented persona. In the upcoming film, Cuoco essays the role of Emma, a seemingly ordinary suburban wife and mother who harbours a shocking secret – she’s a lethal assassin leading a double life. When her husband, played by David Oyelowo, proposes a night of role-play to spice up their marriage, things take an unexpected turn as Emma’s true identity gets exposed.

Although Kaley has also co-produced ‘Role Play’ she was more actively involved in the film as an actor.

She recently shared, “I have to tell you, I didn’t feel like I had to really take care of much in that way. I was focused as the actor. I was pregnant the whole time too, so there were a lot of different things on my mind. But I had had the script for a long time actually. Many years before I met David. So, I didn’t know how it was going to turn out, and who was going to fill those shoes.”

Talking about working alongside the Critics Choice Award-winning actor David Oyelowo, Kaley expressed, “It was an absolute dream when David signed on that grounded this project in such a beautiful way. And I feel like people started noticing it when we heard you were going to be in it, and I was like, “He’s doing it!” Then we trapped him. We never let him go. I was like, “Make him sign and never let him go.” It was just kind of a dream situation.”

“But it’s funny how these things take a long time to come to fruition. As a producer, as we both know, it’s a long time coming. So, when they finally do, you’re so grateful,” she added.

Directed by Thomas Vincent, ‘Role Play’ features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen, and Bill Nighy in key roles. The action romantic-comedy film will premiere on Prime Video on January 12, with dubs in Hindi.