Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella.

By Agency News Desk

The 29-year-old performed his two-hour show which included surprise cameos from Post Malone and Jhayco, reports Mirror.co.uk.

When the Puerto Rican rapper sang El Apagon from his most recent album, he couldn’t resist taking a pot shot at Kendall’s former lover.

A tweet was displayed on the screen behind him which implied that Bad Bunny is a better singer than Harry.

It read: “Goodnight Benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagon.”

Some fans agreed with him on Twitter, with one writing: “Lmao bad bunny throwing shade at Harry styles! But did he lie??? Not one bit (sic).”

As per Mirror.co.uk, others weren’t so impressed, one said: “Not bad bunny going to a Harry styles concert as a supporter/fan and then trying to tear him down at Coachella Foh I don’t like that attitude.”

Another added: “Didn’t Bad Bunny go to Harry Styles concert last year as a fan and now he’s throwing shade to Harry. Get out of my face bye.”

Back in February, Harry beat Bad Bunny for the Album of the Year category at the Grammys.

