scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'not dating' 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio, according to a new report, is "not dating" 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, despite being recently spotted together at a party.

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, according to a new report, is “not dating” 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, despite being recently spotted together at a party.

Sources close to the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to Daily Mail that the pair are not in a relationship.

“They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were a number of people at that event,” the insiders said. However, they did not comment on whether there had ever been any romantic connection between the two, reports showbiz.com.

Dating rumours emerged after Leo was photographed getting close to Eden at Ebony Riley’s release party for her new EP on January 31 in Los Angeles. In some pictures, the ‘Don’t Look Up’ actor could be seen showing off a soft smile next to the model as he appeared to enjoy himself at the packed party.

After photos of Leo and Eden made their way online, some Twitter critics called him out. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19,” one person wrote.

Someone else commented: “Stop making jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio being almost 50 dating literal teenagers and start calling him what he is – a predator.”

The sighting arrived after Leo sparked romance rumours with Victoria Lamas. It is unclear if he is still with the 23-year-old beauty as he was apparently last seen in public with her back in December, when they celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

Leo was rumoured to be dating Victoria, the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas, after they were caught leaving a Los Angeles social club in December 2022. However, Lorenzo himself clarified that the two are “not in a serious relationship” though Victoria “likes him very much” and is “very smitten.”

Previous article
Australian adults eligible for new round of Covid boosters
Next article
Pam Anderson now has her own vegan cooking show
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US