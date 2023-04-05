scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie

Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros' 'Barbie'.

By Agency News Desk
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie

Hollywood star Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros’ ‘Barbie’. Oscar nominee Robbie leads a star-studded cast that includes a muscular Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boy toy, Ken.

The two actors are not the only Barbie and Ken dolls in the film. Dua Lipa stars as mermaid Barbie, for instance, alongside many other actors as different iterations of the famous doll, reports Variety.

The first ‘Barbie’ trailer – featuring a nod to Stanley Kubrik’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ – officially introduced the world to Robbie’s Barbie, but it didn’t reveal too much about the characters or storyline.

Since then it has been revealed that Barbie and Ken have been placed in the real world and forced to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

As per Variety, Gerwig has enlisted an A-list ensemble to star alongside Robbie and Gosling, including Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou, as well as additional Barbie and Kens, including Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa.

Directed by Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ was co-written by the director and her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach. Gerwig indicated she was a little apprehensive and slightly terrified when taking on the highly-anticipated project, saying: “That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it’.”

Previous article
Xiaomi India, GlobalHunt Foundation to skill 400 underprivileged students in mobile repairing
Next article
Wear masks at crowded places: Himachal CM
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Snapchat introduces some safety enhancements in its AI chatbot

Sports

U21 Women's Hockey League: Third win for Pritam Siwach Foundation

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson looking to take confidence from last season, says Steve Smith

Sports

Former India International Syed Sabir Pasha joins as AIFF Technical Director

Fashion and Lifestyle

Navya Naveli Nanda sports nerdy look as she walks to board flight at Mumbai airport

Technology

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana lays off 40% of workforce, over 200 employees hit

Sports

Pro Panja League partners with Sony Sports Network as official broadcaster for first edition in India

News

Vedvika Soni gears up for her Telugu debut in Vikranth-starrer 'Spark'

News

Stand with CM Bommai but not joining BJP, says Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep

Sports

IPL 2023: Hopefully, we'll perform well in the rest of our home games; great to meet Pant, says Axar Patel

News

Gauri Pradhan, Indraneil Sengupta to lead 'A Winter Tale At Shimla'

Technology

Gut microbes linked to attention disorder in kids: Study

Technology

NODWIN Gaming's Singapore subsidiary acquires 51% stake in Branded

Lyrics

BTS Jimin – Like Crazy Song Lyrics (English Translation)

News

Upasana, Ram Charan host baby shower in Dubai

Health & Lifestyle

Wear masks at crowded places: Himachal CM

Technology

Xiaomi India, GlobalHunt Foundation to skill 400 underprivileged students in mobile repairing

Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how we can improve, reveals Brad Hogg

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US