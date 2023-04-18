scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Matthew McConaughey turns into self-help guru for online seminar

Matthew McConaughey teams up with life coaches Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi to run 'The Art of Livin' online seminar which also offers users the chance for a one-on-one Zoom call

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is becoming a self-help guru. The ‘True Detective’ actor teams up with life coaches Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi to run ‘The Art of Livin’ online seminar which also offers users the chance for a one-on-one Zoom call with the team for $47 a ticket, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A release for the virtual event to be held on Monday 24 April said it was being launched because Matthew thinks it’s time for people to “stop settling, and start livin”. The promotion adds, “It’s time to become the person you are meant to be.”

It goes on, “It’s simple – a live one day virtual event like nothin’ you’ve ever experienced… to show you the roadmap to livin’ again. This is a coming together… a movement you and the world need right now… a chance for you to draw a line in the sand, put the last three years behind you and shape your life with trust, joy and a little more outlaw logic.”

“It’s McConaughey. It’s guests like Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. It’s one day, live, virtual and free. And it’s only happenin’ once. So be cool to your future self and show up. See you there.”

The 53-year-old star appears in a video for the event congratulating anyone who has already signed up and urging them “not to let life get in the way” of going, even if that means “tattooing the date on the inside of your eyelids”. He adds the $47 “VIP Fastpass” access for the event will let guests stay on after the main event for a one-on-one hour with the actor, Tony and Dean.

A site for the talk says about the paid-for tickets, “This is like drivin’ fast in the left lane… it’s reserved for a special type of person. This Fast Pass gets you on Zoom for the entire event with McConaughey, Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and the rest of our guests – plus it gets you the virtual ‘backstage pass’ to hang out after the event for the Q and A session.”

The site adds buying a “fastpass” is “also a way to give back” as “when you sign up for the Fast Pass, McConaughey is gonna donate 25 meals in your name through Feeding America.”

The name of the event appears to be inspired by the “just keep livin” mantra Matthew adopted to keep himself going after the death of his dad Jim five days into shooting his first film ‘Dazed and Confused’ 30 years ago.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Conway's batting style is very similar to Michael Hussey, says Irfan Pathan
Next article
Kerala Blasters FC part ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed
This May Also Interest You
News

Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Maxwell, Du Plessis fifties in vain as CSK beat RCB by eight runs

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Rune claws past Sinner to enter final; sets up summit clash with Rublev

Sports

BCCI won’t change its policy over player availability for proposed Saudi league: Report

Technology

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

News

Jeremy Renner returns to hospital to thank medical staff who saved his life

News

'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP

News

Paras Kalnawat shares about his bond with Sana Sayyad in 'Kundali Bhagya'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

News

New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development

News

Lily Allen says she often forgets to eat as she reveals her 'anti capitalist' diet

Sports

IPL 2023: People made a huge thing about fifties, says Sikandar Raza after leading Punjab to win

News

Taylor Swift breaks social media silence after Joe Alwyn 'split'

Technology

India saw 88 bn payment transactions worth Rs 150 tn in 2022, UPI leads

Sports

Tuchel grapples with Bayern's inefficiency as Man City show no remorse

Technology

SpaceX's next attempt to launch Starship likely on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Drugs that cut harmful side effects of antibiotics on gut bacteria identified

Health & Lifestyle

Smartphone study reveals bodily rhythm affects behaviour

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US