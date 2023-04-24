scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'

Brian Cox will control the fate of contestants on James Bond reality show '007s Road to a Million'.

By Agency News Desk
'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'
'Succession' star Brian Cox joins James Bond reality show 'Road to a Million'

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox will control the fate of contestants on James Bond reality show ‘007s Road to a Million’.

The Golden Globe winner has been cast as the enigmatic “Controller” on the forthcoming Prime Video series, which will see contestants competing in teams of two on a global adventure, reports ‘Variety’.

Filmed in many Bond locations – from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica – contestants must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

According to the description of Cox’s character, it seems the streamer is leaning into the actor’s recent turn as ‘Succession’ patriarch Logan Roy.

“The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome,” read the synopsis.

“He has millions of pounds to give away – up to £1m per couple – but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”

Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

First revealed by Variety, ‘007’s Road to a Million’ is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, Eon Productions, 72 Films and MGM Alternative. It marks the first time Eon has allowed the Bond IP to be used in the unscripted world.

“People have always come to us about doing a TV show, (saying), ‘Oh, you should do a Bond challenge,’ but we always stayed away from it because we didn’t want to put people in danger and have them do dangerous things, because it’s not for members of the public – it’s for trained professionals,” Eon boss Barbara Broccoli told Variety last year.

‘007’s Road to a Million’ was the first time a producer – Britain’s 72 Films approached the pair with an idea that seemed both “fun” and also safe. “It wasn’t going to be dangerous to the participants is the key thing,” added Bond producer Michael G. Wilson.

The show will launch on the platform later this year.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor
Next article
Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Darkly comedic ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

New nanoparticle-based rapid test can detect mpox within minutes

Technology

10 lakh Indian digital content creators likely to earn Rs 40K a month each

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'This is only the beginning of great things to come', appreciations flooding in for Arjun Tendulkar

News

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

News

On Akshaya Tritiya team Adipurush launches the powerful poster of Raghav starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas and on public demand drops divine 60 second lyrical...

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, says Tom Moody

Technology

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam equals qualification world record in Turkey

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal, Stoinis, Naveen help Lucknow restrict Gujarat to 135/6 despite Hardik's 66

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

Health & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

News

Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

Health & Lifestyle

Head & neck cancer cases on rise in Bengaluru: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana starts administering booster doses of Covid vaccine

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US