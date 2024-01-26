Tom Hollander says being a new dad is 'a wonderful thing'

HomeInternationalNewsTom Hollander says being a new dad is 'a wonderful thing'

Tom Hollander became a first-time father last year when he welcomed a baby boy with his partner Fran Hickman.

Hollywood star Tom Hollander said he spent years thinking he would never have children but has now started to regret his decision not to start a family. ‘The White Lotus’ star became a first-time father last year when he welcomed a baby boy with his partner Fran Hickman.

Hollander opened up about fatherhood in an emotional interview on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’, saying he’s been enjoying the new role in life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “It’s a wonderful thing. I sort of spent many years not really thinking that I was going to be a dad or even wanting to be a dad. Lately, I started to regret that, and suddenly it was … suddenly he’s here so that’s lovely.”

When host Mark Consuelos declared new babies “make you feel younger”.

Hollander replied: “Well yes younger and… older.”

The actor went on to say that his elderly parents were thrilled to finally have a grandchild.

He added: “They are (thrilled). They’d long given up on me. And they’re in their late 80s … It is (so special for them).”

Hollander has not yet details about his new baby, including his name.

The actor and his girlfriend were previously engaged but they called off their relationship in 2020, but the couple got back together during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

