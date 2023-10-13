Zakir Khan becomes first Asian comedian to perform at Royal Albert Hall, London

Zakir Khan, achieved a historic milestone in his illustrious career by becoming the first Asian comedian in the world to headline the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London with his show ‘Mannpasand’. Zakir’s shows at such prestigious global venues marks a significant moment for the Indian entertainment industry, which drives a shift in for the industry.

This show was Zakir’s first biggest single indoor show that was held at the 152-year-old, historic Royal Albert Hall with an impressive turnout of over 5000 fans.

The Show was supported by the talented Sindhu Vee, an UK-based Indian stand-up comedian, actor, and writer whose comic deliverance had the audience in splits, setting the perfect tone for the night. Following her act, India’s ‘Sakht Launda’, a true icon in the world of storytelling and comedy, Zakir, delighted the audience with his sharp wit and captivating on-stage poetry.

The performance elicited an extraordinary response, with the longest standing ovation lasting that made it seem like a football arena with roaring fans! This live performance solidified Khan’s position as an entertainment icon, inspiring and paving the way for other Indian comics & artists to grow while putting India’s entertainment industry on a global stage.

The diverse crowd in attendance of the live show was a testament to Khan’s universal appeal, drawing fans especially from across the South Asian diaspora, including Indians, Sri Lankans, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, Audiences travelled from Paris, Amsterdam, Birmingham and Dublin to watch the show. This marvellous occasion represented a momentous celebration for the South Asian communities as they united to celebrate an accomplished Indian, Hindi-speaking comedian on a world-renowned culturally enriching venue and stage.

Zakir Khan said, “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to perform at this historic hall of Royal Albert, which has played host to world-famous artists over the years. It feels almost surreal to see my artistic dream turn into reality. In what has become one of the most significant shows of my life, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to OML for their unwavering support in facilitating this grand occasion.”

“I am grateful to entertain the attendees by spreading laughter and also overwhelmed by the immense love, and appreciation that I received from the fans. They have been with me through thick and thin since the early years of my career & I am eternally grateful to OML for enabling me to live my dream and share my stories and artistry with the world.”