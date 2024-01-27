Zendaya says she’d star in ‘Dune 3’ but she’s waiting until Denis Villeneuve is ready

Actress Zendaya has shared that she is ready to return as Chani if ‘Dune 3’ is to be made. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve confirmed in December that the script for ‘Dune 3’ was almost complete.

However, he said that he might tackle another project before it. He said: “I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis,” reports Deadline.

“I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love,” he added.

“Would we be down? I mean of course” Zendaya said, quoted by Deadline during a cast interview with Fandango.

She further mentioned: “Would we be down? I mean of course. Any time Denis calls, it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started ‘Messiah’ and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis.”

“I’m just excited to see … It’s just anticipation,” Zendaya added about the future of the franchise. “Whenever he is ready. He’s a perfectionist in many ways and doesn’t want to share things until they’re ready. So I’m respecting that and waiting until he’s ready.”

Villeneuve participated in a ‘Dune: Part Two’ press conference in South Korea last year and went on record saying the upcoming film is a “much better” movie than his 2021 original.