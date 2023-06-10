Amy Schumer blasts celebs for lying about their weight loss

American actress and comedian Amy Schumer has called out a bunch of celebrities, claiming they are lying about their weight loss. The actress who recently dropped out of ‘Barbie’ is not mincing her words and blasted stars for saying they lost weight by simply eating “smaller portions” and “lying” about not using the Ozempic drug for their weight loss.

Ozempic is an anti-diabetic medication used for treating type 2 diabetes as well as obesity. Currently the drug is widely used in Hollywood by actors for weight loss.

According to E! Online, she said: “Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions.”

She further said on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on June 8: “Like, shut the f*** up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop.”

Schumer also said that she’s never shied away from medical procedures in the past. “Be real with the people,” the comedian added. “When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

The 42-year-old also admitted that she too had been invested with the Ozempic drug the past year, but eventually found it “unlivable” as it hampered her ability to spend time with her four-year old son Gene,and her husband Chris Fischer.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” she recalled, “I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me and (I couldn’t).”

Amy is not the only celebrity to open up on her use of Ozempic. Other people include Chelsea Handler and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.