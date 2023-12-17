Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Peter Sarsgaard develops passion for 'beekeeping, gardening'

Actor Peter Sarsgaard has shared that he loves tending to his bees in his backyard in Brooklyn.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Peter Sarsgaard has shared that he loves tending to his bees in his backyard in Brooklyn. “A lot of what I do in my downtime is beekeeping and gardening. My neighbours don’t have a problem with my bees. In fact, there’s a kid who lives next door, and he’s super into them, so he’ll come by and I’ll stand in front of the hives and show him that the bees aren’t going to do anything,” Sarsgaard told PEOPLE.

The Hollywood star is also keen to dispel some of the myths that surround bees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

He shared: “Bees get blamed for a lot of wasp behaviour, but the things that sting are usually a wasp or a hornet. Bees don’t typically do that. They’re doing everything right.”

Asked if he makes honey, Sarsgaard joked: “Well, the bees make the honey. I just steal it from them.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Sarsgaard previously revealed that he wants to take on challenging roles. The actor explained that he wants to test himself, while also making a good living.

Advertisement
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport as he jets off for ‘Dunki’ promotions
Next article
AUS Vs PAK: Nathan Lyon completes 500th Test wicket; third Aussie after Warne, McGrath to achieve the feat
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.