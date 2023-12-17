Peter Sarsgaard develops passion for 'beekeeping, gardening'

Actor Peter Sarsgaard has shared that he loves tending to his bees in his backyard in Brooklyn. “A lot of what I do in my downtime is beekeeping and gardening. My neighbours don’t have a problem with my bees. In fact, there’s a kid who lives next door, and he’s super into them, so he’ll come by and I’ll stand in front of the hives and show him that the bees aren’t going to do anything,” Sarsgaard told PEOPLE.

The Hollywood star is also keen to dispel some of the myths that surround bees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He shared: “Bees get blamed for a lot of wasp behaviour, but the things that sting are usually a wasp or a hornet. Bees don’t typically do that. They’re doing everything right.”

Asked if he makes honey, Sarsgaard joked: “Well, the bees make the honey. I just steal it from them.”

Meanwhile, Sarsgaard previously revealed that he wants to take on challenging roles. The actor explained that he wants to test himself, while also making a good living.