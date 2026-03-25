Zendaya and Robert Pattinson Bring Goofy Charm To The Drama’s Paris Premiere

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya recently appeared together at the Paris premiere of their upcoming film The Drama. The event took place on March 24 and drew attention for both the film and the actors’ interactions on the red carpet. The film, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 3. It tells the story of a couple whose relationship begins to fall apart just days before their wedding.

During the premiere, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya were seen interacting with photographers and fans. In a video shared online, both actors appeared relaxed and cheerful. At one moment, Zendaya briefly danced, which led to a smile from Pattinson. She was also seen laughing at something said by a photographer, and her reaction made Pattinson laugh as well. The two shared light conversation and ended their red carpet appearance with a high five before going inside.

For the event, Zendaya wore a white floor length gown by Louis Vuitton. The outfit featured a long sleeve design, a backless cut and a black bow detail at the back. She paired the look with simple jewellery and styled her hair in short curls. Pattinson wore a black suit with a white shirt and tie, keeping his look formal and understated.

Not to be dramatic, but we are obsessed with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's friendship. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g1V5oFQV6Q — E! News (@enews) March 24, 2026

The film is produced by A24 and focuses on the emotional challenges within a relationship. It explores how unexpected revelations can affect trust and stability between two people.

Apart from this project, both actors are involved in other films. They are expected to appear together in The Odyssey and Dune Part Three in the future.

Their off screen friendship was also visible earlier during the Los Angeles premiere of the film on March 17. In a conversation with E! News, they spoke about what they bonded over while working together. Robert Pattinson said it was “politics”. Zendaya then added, “Sure, yeah. I think we just, we have a sense of humour about what we do also.”

Pattinson also joked about Zendaya’s personality, saying she has become “an honorary English person.” Zendaya agreed with the comment and said, “That’s true.” When asked what makes her most English, she replied, “that’s the most English thing about you,” she told her that it was her “damn accent.”

The appearances and interactions show how the actors are promoting the film while also sharing a comfortable working relationship.