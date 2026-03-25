Live-Action Moana Teaser Sparks Backlash Over Hair, Color Tone and Visual Choices

The first teaser for Moana live-action has finally dropped, and instead of pure excitement, it has triggered a wave of confusion and criticism online. Fans were expecting a nostalgic yet elevated version of the 2016 classic. What they got, according to many viewers, feels visually off and creatively inconsistent. One of the biggest talking points right now is Moana’s hair. The original animated character is known for her thick, curly, untamed hair that became a defining part of her identity. But in the live-action version, played by Catherine Laga’aia, the hair appears noticeably straighter in several shots.

That has not gone unnoticed. Many fans are questioning why the production would tone down such an iconic visual trait, especially when the actor’s natural hair already closely matches the animated version.

What makes the decision feel even more confusing is the contrast with Dwayne Johnson. His character Maui appears with exaggerated curls and heavy prosthetic styling. The imbalance has become a major point of debate. If one character is getting enhanced texture and volume, why reduce it for the other?

Some viewers believe there may be a technical reason behind this. Straighter hair is often easier to manage when it comes to visual effects, wind simulation and CGI layering. But even if that is true, fans are not convinced it justifies changing a core part of Moana’s look.

Then comes the second issue. The color palette.

The animated Moana stood out for its vibrant blues, lush greens and warm island tones. It felt alive. The trailer for the live-action version, on the other hand, appears noticeably muted. Many shots look desaturated, with a grayish tone that feels more grounded but far less magical.

This has become a recurring criticism with modern live-action adaptations. Audiences are starting to question why studios consistently tone down colors when moving from animation to live-action. The irony here is that behind-the-scenes footage from the same film shows bright sets, colorful costumes and rich textures. So the vibrancy clearly exists during production.

Which raises the real question. Why remove it in post-production?

Some speculate it is a stylistic choice to make the film feel more realistic or cinematic. Others believe it is part of a broader trend where studios prioritize a uniform, toned-down aesthetic over bold visual storytelling. Either way, the result is a noticeable gap between what fans remember and what they are seeing now.

There are also smaller critiques that are gaining traction. Maui’s overall look, for example, has sparked mixed reactions. While the prosthetics are ambitious, some viewers feel the hairline and wig placement look unnatural, almost as if the styling does not fully blend with Johnson’s face and head shape.

At the heart of all this criticism is something deeper than just hair or color. It is about identity and tone. The animated Moana was not just visually striking, it felt culturally rooted and emotionally vibrant. When those elements seem altered, even slightly, audiences pick up on it immediately.

It is still early. A trailer is not the final film, and post-production changes can still happen. But the initial reaction makes one thing clear. Fans are paying very close attention, and they are not afraid to call out details that do not feel right.

Disney may have brought Moana back. But now it has to convince people that this version still feels like her.