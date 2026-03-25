This Dhurandhar 2 Scene Is Based On A Real Incident Says Danish Pandor

Danish Pandor has spoken about one of the most intense scenes in Dhurandhar The Revenge, revealing that it is inspired by a real life incident. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release on March 19, with audiences discussing both its scale and performances. One scene that has received particular attention features Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch.

The sequence shows the killing of gangster Arshad Pappu and stands out for its intensity. In an interview with Ent Live, Danish confirmed that the scene is based on a real event and shared his reaction when he first learned about it.

“That incident has actually happened in real life. When I first read about it, I was very terrified, even reading about it made me wonder how someone could do something like that. But an actor has a certain ability, when they work on a character, they give themselves fully to it. As you keep reading about the character, you begin to understand how he would behave, and you can also take some creative liberty. When I read that scene, I was actually very excited to do it. Every actor has a desire to perform key scenes in a film, ones they keep thinking about, wondering how they will do it. There is nervousness, a lot of apprehension, and also curiosity.”

Danish also explained how he approached filming such a difficult scene. Instead of overthinking, he focused on staying present during the performance and relied on the director’s response to guide him.

“I did that scene by staying in the moment and in the situation. After every take, I would look towards Aditya Dhar, and if he gave a thumbs up, I wouldn’t even go to the monitor because I wanted my director to be extremely happy. A lot of hard work went into that scene, figuring out how to execute it, and we also did quite a bit of improvisation. That’s how we went forward with it.”

The scene was not only emotionally challenging but also physically demanding. Danish revealed that he injured his thumb while filming and had to be taken to the hospital.

“I hurt my thumb during the flow of the scene and was immediately rushed to the hospital. It took around two to two-and-a-half months to heal, it got a bit serious. It was my stupidity, in the heat of the moment I lost control a little. It was very sweet of the team to give me a break for some time.”

The sequence is believed to be inspired by the real life story of Uzair Baloch, who rose in the criminal world after the death of his cousin Rehman Dakait and was linked to the killing of Arshad Pappu in Karachi in 2013.