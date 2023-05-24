scorecardresearch
Akriti Kakkar reveals how she gathered the whole team for 'Big Band Theory'

Singer Akriti Kakkar spoke about how she gathered the whole team for the music series 'Big Band Theory'.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will welcome the team of Akriti Kakkar’s acclaimed music series. She will be accompanied by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sukriti Kakkar, Prakriti Kakkar, Nirmal Kakkar, Nikita Gandhi, Shashwat, Romy, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Shivam Mahadevan

Kapil will be seen delving into Akriti’s journey in creating the Big Band Theory and the challenges she encountered.

Akriti said: “It was difficult at first, but the goal was to make ‘Big Band Theory’ happen, and gradually, everyone started coming together. When I called Shankar ji, he sensed my nervousness and said he wouldn’t ask what it was about, but his answer was a definite ‘yes.’ After agreeing to be a part of it, he learned about the idea.”

“That’s the kind of faith he showed in me. Shaan happened to be travelling, but he still supported. The others joined in with time, but it was also quite a challenge to involve half of my family. Juggling everyone’s schedules has given me quite a few grey hairs (laughs). However, I believe the journey has been worth it because not only my family but also everyone associated with them has become my extended family.”

Kapil would go on to ask Shankar Mahadevan about his decision to participate without prior knowledge of the plan.

In response, Shankar said: “Ever since Akriti was in school, she has been performing alongside me, and I have witnessed her growth as an artist. She started as a performer, became a singer, and later began composing songs before appearing in music videos. This is an artist who has achieved remarkable success without relying on Bollywood. She and Chirag produced this entire album together.”

“She took complete charge of organising the entire production. It is a true tale of success, and I am immensely proud of her.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

