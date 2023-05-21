scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed by US rock band Nirvana's late frontman Kurt Cobain, in the early 1990s, was sold at an auction for nearly $600,000 - over 10 times of its estimated price

By Agency News Desk

A guitar smashed by US rock band Nirvana’s late frontman Kurt Cobain, in the early 1990s, was sold at an auction for nearly $600,000 – over 10 times of its estimated price, media reports said.

The busted black Fender Stratocaster was sold at the auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on Saturday and acquired for $596,900 by a buyer, whose identity is not known, the BBC reported.

Cobain, who took his own life in 1994, destroyed the guitar as Nirvana was working on their break-out album Nevermind in the early 1990s.

The instrument, which has been put back together but is no longer playable, is signed by all three band members in a silver marker. It also features an affectionate inscription by Cobain to his friend and musical collaborator Mark Lanegan – who died last year.

Cobain, who often misspelt his own name, signed the instrument “Kurdt Kobain”.

According to the auction house, Cobain gave the guitar to Lanegan during the North American leg of Nirvana’s Nevermind tour in 1992.

Two years ago, the acoustic guitar Cobain used for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance in late 1993 sold for $6 million.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore before rain arrives again
Next article
S.Korea seeks grace period for China's mandatory battery certification
This May Also Interest You
News

Amit Sadh's 'Ghuspaith' is a tribute to late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

News

Tina Datta lends her voice for a sequence in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh battery in India

Others

Shilpa Khatwani: Spreading laughter and influencing hearts in the digital world

News

Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

News

Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta brings a ‘Khoobsurat’ romantic song in the mesmerizing voice of Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA booster vax in early pregnancy did not raise miscarriage risk

Sports

IPL 2023: Missed a few runs from the middle order consistently throughout the season, admits du Plessis

Technology

China hits back at Biden, bans US-based Micron over 'national security risks'

News

Ghar Banduk Biryani' is a story of oppression told through black comedy, action

Fashion & Lifestyle

Recluse Jack Nicholson makes another public appearance with son

Sports

'He has the belief he can convert his 50s, 60s into 100': Rashid Khan praises Shubman Gill after his magnificent ton

Sports

IPL 2023: It's all about getting a start and converting it into a big one, says Shubman Gill

Sports

Indian men's hockey team leaves for FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 matches in Europe

News

‘Fast X’ director Louis Leterrier weighs in on Vin Diesel, hints at trilogy

Sports

'Bit of a niggle, don't think it is anything serious,' Sanjay Bangar provides update after Kohli injures knee ahead of WTC final

News

Miley Cyrus can't do another Arena Tour because they're 'so isolating'

Technology

India consumer storage market declines 4% as smartphones' memory go up

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US