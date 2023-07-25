scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook's new single 'Seven' featuring Latto

By Agency News Desk
Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'
Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook’s new single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto (formerly known as Mulatto) has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

It marks the 25-year-old’s first time to rule the chart as a soloist.

He is the second BTS member with a Hot 100 leader following his groupmate Jimin, who reigned the chart after his song ‘Like Crazy’ launched at No.1 back in April, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jungkook’s previous high on the Billboard Hot 100 was when Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right’ featuring him hit No. 22 in July 2022. His own song ‘Stay Alive’ also spent a week on the list No. 95 in February last year.

The ‘Euphoria’ singer has posted six other Hot 100 leaders as part of BTS.

The seven-piece group, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, reached the peak with ‘Dynamite’ (2020), a remix of Jason Derulo’s ‘Savage Love’ (2020), ‘Life Goes On’ (2020), ‘Butter’ (2021), ‘Permission to Dance’ (2021) and ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay, which was also released in 2021.

‘Seven’, meanwhile, also gives Latto her first Hot 100 No. 1 of her career. Her highest-charting song prior to this was ‘Big Energy’, the lead single from her second studio album ‘777’, which rose to No. 3 in April 2022.

Marking the feat, Jungkook expressed his gratitude via BTS’ official Twitter page.

” ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ debuted #1 on the HOT 100! We’re always grateful for your love and support #BTSARMY,” the account posted on Monday.

‘Seven’ also launches at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

It blocks Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ on both the Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts. The country music star’s controversial song debuts No. 2 on both lists.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-wicket win over Harare Hurricanes
Next article
Armin van Buuren: India holds very important place in my touring repertoire
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

News

Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour: One of the most exciting countries in world

Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

News

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

News

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Technology

Probiotics may help slow age-related cognitive decline

Sports

Pakistan announce women's squad for Asian Games; Anoosha, Shawaal earn maiden call-ups

News

Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an 'asli mard', talks about changing it

News

'Mahabharata' to get new theatre stage adaptation in London's Barbican theatre

News

Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US