Priyanka Chahar Choudhary look sizzling hot in ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’ poster

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a highly talented actor in the entertainment world and has a huge fan base. She gained popularity by playing the lead role of Tejo Sandhu in the successful show Udaariyaan.

Her time in Bigg Boss 16 earned her a lot of fans, love, and fame. Since then, she has become a well-known figure, and her career has been on the rise. Now, Priyanka is excited about her new project and has given her fans a sneak peek of it.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her upcoming song Baarish Aa Gayi Hai.

The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared the poster of the music video and gave a glimpse of her sizzling look. In the picture, she looks stunning, dressed in a blue saree, wearing bangles, and the setting shows that it’s raining. Sharing this poster, Priyanka wrote, “This season, let the raindrops paint a picture of a longing heart. #BaarishAaGayiHai by #PrateekshaSrivastava featuring #PriyankaChaharChoudhary will be yours, soon. Song is releasing on 26.07.2023.”