Punjabi singer Kaur B’s new song ‘Jatti Fan’ releases today on her Birthday, a special treat for fans

As a special birthday treat to her fans, Kaur B is out with her new Punjabi single ‘Jatti Fan’

By Pooja Tiwari
As a special birthday treat to her fans, Kaur B is out with her new Punjabi single ‘Jatti Fan’ produced by T-Series. ‘Jatti Fan’ showcases Kaur B’s exceptional vocal prowess, delivering yet another groovy Punjabi track that is sure to captivate music lovers. The song’s lyrics are penned by renowned lyricist Jaani, while the vibrant composition is created by the popular, Sukhe Muzical Doctorz.

Directed by the dynamic duo B2GETHERPROS, the music video for ‘Jatti Fan’ featuring Kaur B takes audiences on a visual journey through a story of forbidden yet undeniable attraction, unfolding against the backdrop of a small town.

Speaking about ‘Jatti Fan,’ Kaur B expressed her excitement, saying, “Releasing this song on my birthday is a double celebration for me. I am thrilled to share this peppy and energetic track with my fans, who have always supported and showered immense love on my music.”

Says lyricist Jaani, “We wanted to create a track that would resonate with the audience, and I believe we have achieved that. Kaur B’s powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics, making this song truly special.”

Says Sukhe Muzical Doctorz, “We wanted to create a melody that would stay with the listeners and make them groove. ‘Jatti Fan’ is a fusion of contemporary and traditional Punjabi music elements, giving it a unique flavor.”

Says B2GETHERPROS, “We aimed to capture the essence of ‘Jatti Fan’ and translate it visually. The video narrates a compelling story, and we hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Kaur B’s Jatti Fan is penned by Jaani and composed by Sukhe Muzical Doctorz. Directed by B2GETHERPROS and featuring Kaur B, the music video is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Entertainment Today

