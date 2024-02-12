HomeMusicNews

Rapper G-Eazy lands in Mumbai, to perform at NSCI dome on Feb 15

G-Eazy landed in Mumbai to perform at the NSCI dome on February 15 as part of his three-city tour to India.

By Agency News Desk
Rapper G-Eazy lands in Mumbai, to perform at NSCI dome on Feb 15
Rapper G-Eazy _ pic courtesy news agency

After performing in Bengaluru and Delhi, rapper G-Eazy landed in Mumbai on Monday to perform at the NSCI dome on February 15 as part of his three-city tour to India. Hailing from Oakland, California, G-Eazy has won several accolades at the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Music Awards, and is known for hits like ‘Me, Myself & I’, ‘Tumblr Girls’, ‘Good Life’, ‘I Mean It’, ‘Him & I’, and ‘No Limit’.

He has also collaborated with Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone and Cardi B.

The tour is produced by Spacebound, the producer of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn.

Previous article
Physical activity may reduce pain intensity for cancer survivors: Study
Next article
David Lloyd to lead in red-ball, Samit Patel named Derbyshire's white-ball captain for 2024
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US