Singer-composer Deepak Rathore’s ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’ presented by T-Series is out now

By Pooja Tiwari
Indian singer and songwriter Deepak Rathore who has been captivating audiences with his unique music style, releases his first single with T-Series titled ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’.

Deepak Rathore who has been honing his skills and perfecting his craft, has not only sung this song, but has also composed and given the lyrics for the song. Known for his ability to weave personal experiences into his music, and creating relatable songs that resonate with his fans, ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’ is one such song with the theme of love and longing.

Talking about this heartfelt song, Deepak said, “I am very happy to be working on a song with T-Series and grateful for this amazing opportunity. This song is very special to me and I believe that music has the power to heal and bring people together, and that’s what I hope to achieve with this song. I really hope that the listeners enjoy it and shower their love on it.”

“Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha” is a beautiful ballad that will pull at your heart strings with a sense of deep emotion in Deepak Rathore’s soothing and powerful voice.

T-Series’ ‘Tu Jo Nahi Hai Yaha’, is sung, composed and written by Deepak Rathore. Stream now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit
