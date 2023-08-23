scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ look revealed

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ has been revealed as the song of the opening titles for UK Original thriller series Wilderness.

By Editorial Desk
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' look revealed
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do - Wilderness

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ has been revealed as the song of the opening titles for UK Original thriller series Wilderness. The re-recorded track from Reputation makes its global debut in the series teaser released today. Wilderness will launch globally on Prime Video on 15 September.

The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embarks on an American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect – a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…

Taylor Swift’s track ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ is the latest addition to the psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B E Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

6
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons
Next article
What an incredible moment: Sundar Pichai on India’s historic Moon feat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0

Technology

What an incredible moment: Sundar Pichai on India’s historic Moon feat

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

News

The Boys spinoff Gen V reveals character descriptions

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal’s presence in team was necessary, hope doors aren’t closed on him, says Harbhajan Singh

Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead with two others at halfway stage

Sports

The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Technology

HAL congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

World Para Powerlifting C'ships: Parmjeet wins historic, maiden gold at senior level in Dubai

News

As Chandrayaan-3 creates history, film fraternity celebrates the moment

Sports

It's not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean, warns Deandra Dottin

Technology

Create groups on WhatsApp without needing a name for it

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari Kumari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers

News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs

Technology

Jeff Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US