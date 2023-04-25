scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan engage in fun conversation on 'By Invite Only'

Aditya Seal of The Student Of The Year’ fame and his wife Anushka Ranjan will be seen in the upcoming episode of celebrity chat show By Invite Only

By Agency News Desk
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan engage in fun conversation on 'By Invite Only' pic courtesy twitter
Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan engage in fun conversation on 'By Invite Only' pic courtesy twitter

Aditya Seal of The Student Of The Year’ fame and his wife Anushka Ranjan will be seen in the upcoming episode of celebrity chat show By Invite Only

During the conversation with the host, Anushka says that everyone used to talk about Aditya when she was dating him.

“Everyone used to say, one must have a boyfriend like Adi, good-looking like Adi and everything was revolving around Adi,” she says.

Talking about their family cultures, Aditya shares how he has never used abusive words in front of his parents. He adds that there is no culture of using such language at him home.

He says: “In my house, it was not like that… I never even abused in front of my father or mother.”

While Anushka adds that because she was brought up in a Haryanvi family, using such abusive terminologies for each other was very common.

“And mine was a Haryanvi-Punjabi family. We talk in that manner only,” she adds.

Sharing his experience of being part of the show, Aditya says: “I am elated to be invited on this exciting show with Anushka. It seems so long since we have appeared for something like this together. I am looking forward to engaging in some fun conversation for sure. Can’t wait to see how and what unfolds.”

Anushka adds: “Yes, this is definitely going to be super fun. Actually with Aditya by my side, anything is fun. ‘By Invite Only’ is such an interesting concept. It feels so natural and you don’t even know when you start revealing things and that too with so much of ease. Renil is a charmer for sure and I really like his personality.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Spotify crosses 515 mn monthly active users, premium subscribers grow 15%
Next article
Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Log9 Materials kicks off India's 1st commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line

News

Mimoh Chakraborty to be next seen in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Technology

Tim Cook meets Sunil Mittal, software developers, photographers

Technology

IIT Mandi team proposes solution to make buildings earthquake-resistant

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

Technology

SpaceX's Starship ready for second launch attempt on Thursday: Musk

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cryptically takes a dig at Telugu producer who said her career is ‘over’

Technology

All legacy Blue check marks to go away today, Musk says 'quite a day'

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid raises risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problem by 16x

Technology

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Technology

TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

Sports

IPL 2023: We felt 175 was a good target on this pitch, says Kohli after RCB's 24-run win

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan looks bold in a red see-through dress” Netizen Brutally Trolled for ‘Excess Skin Show’ in Plunging Backless Dress 

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube fifties propel Chennai to top of table with 49-run win over KKR (Ld)

News

How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

Health & Lifestyle

Maternal colorectal cancer linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes: Study

News

K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Technology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US