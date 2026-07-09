Akanksha Chamola’s Big Confession on Lock Upp 2 Leaves Fans Surprised

Since entering Lock Upp Season 2, Akanksha Chamola has become one of the most talked about contestants because of her bold statements and personal revelations. After surprising viewers by announcing her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna during the show’s premiere, Akanksha has now opened up about how she plans to live her life after their separation.

During the ninth episode of the reality show, Akanksha had an emotional conversation with fellow contestant Pamela about her future. She revealed that she got married at a very young age and was only 24 when she entered into marriage. When Pamela told her that she was still young and could find love again, Akanksha shared that she does not want to marry again.

Akanksha said that she feels she is ready to start a completely independent chapter of her life. She explained that for the first time, she will be living alone, not under her parents’ roof or her husband’s roof. She expressed excitement about having her own home and making her own decisions. According to Akanksha, she wants to focus on herself and live life independently rather than looking for another marriage.

Apart from discussing her divorce and future plans, Akanksha also spoke openly about her sexuality on the show. She revealed that she identifies as bisexual and shared that she feels attracted to and admires women. She explained that women have always represented comfort and emotional support for her.

Talking about her feelings, Akanksha said that society is often viewed as male dominated, which makes many people naturally seek comfort from their mothers, sisters and other women in their lives. She added that she loves feminine energy and the emotional connection she finds with women. She also spoke about how society often creates ideas that women cannot be true friends because of jealousy or competition, but she said she has never experienced relationships with women in that way. For her, the connection has always been about love, support and understanding.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time. The couple was often seen together at public events and shared glimpses of their life with fans. During Gaurav’s appearance on Bigg Boss 19, he had spoken about his wish to become a father and revealed that Akanksha was not ready for motherhood even after several years of marriage.

On the professional front, Akanksha has appeared in television shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. With her honest conversations on Lock Upp Season 2, she continues to attract attention and has become one of the contestants viewers are closely following.