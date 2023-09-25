Avika Gor to collaborate with director Omkar for ‘Mansion 24’

Avika Gor is going places. All thanks to her acting talent. The actor will be seen next in the web series Mansion 24. It will be dubbed in multiple languages. “It is super interesting to collaborate with director Omkar again. I worked with him in ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’, which was a massive success in Telugu. So, I am very happy to work with him again. In this project, he has multiple stories and multiple actions, and his forte, which is horror and thriller, is what he is bringing to the table for the audience.

I am glad that I have the opportunity to be a part of something on a large scale in the Telugu market, and I hope people appreciate this side of me,” she sounds happy.

The poster of the series has also been appreciated. “Yes, the poster is extremely intriguing because you can’t really figure out if I am the nice one, the bad one, or the victim. It’s confusing, and I love that. None of my previous posters have been this intense, so I am excited about this one. Soon, the trailer will be released, and I will be able to provide more details,” she adds.

Avika is working on a number of films, theatres, and series in the OTT space. “There is a lot happening, but I can’t share many details at the moment. As soon as the announcements start happening, I will share the details. I am really excited about this transition because as an actor, you get a lot of opportunities on different platforms, and I am glad I am able to pursue them simultaneously. I am also pleased that I am consistently working on projects in Hindi and Telugu, and there is so much more to come,” she says.

The actor rarely gets holidays. “Even during Ganpati, I was dubbing, and there was a lot happening. Traveling and all that does happen. And I try to spend as much time with my family after and before the shoot. I am loving the whole process of being busy,” she adds.

Speaking on the films and OTT debate, she shares, “There isn’t much of a difference between films in the OTT and theater spaces. However, when I talk about series and films, there are significant differences. In terms of story and techniques, it’s distinct, and I’m glad to experience it as an actor. You get to live with different characters, and that’s amazing.” So what’s your dream role? “My dream roles are more in line with films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, or a charming and amazing love story like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in terms of their depth and intensity,” she ends.