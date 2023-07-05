scorecardresearch
Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a tragic love story amid an ongoing war

The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Bawaal is out now

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a tragic love story amid an ongoing war

The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Bawaal is out now and with high expectations from director Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame, the film looks promising. It is said to be their most expensive film. The teaser hints at a tragic love story amid an ongoing war.

A day before, Janhvi and Varun Dhawan had shared a new romantic still featuring them in an embrace. The caption hinted at the story, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (I would have loved you a lot had you allowed me to love you).”

Varun shared the teaser and captioned, “love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal”

The film releases on 21st July 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out Bawaal teaser starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor below:

