Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets eliminated from the house

Falaq Naaz was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 following a voting session during the fifth Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan

By Shweta Ghadashi
Falaq Naaz was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 following a voting session during the fifth Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, streaming on JioCinema.

The housemates were tasked with identifying the three contestants who exhibited the lowest levels of effort while staying in the house. Falaq, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid found themselves at the bottom of the list.

The housemates were asked to reach a consensus and they decided that Falaq was the one who seemed to care the least about her presence in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, leading to her eviction.

Falaq was only seen interacting with Pooja Bhatt, thus earning the title of ‘copy-paste’ from other housemates. Recently, Avinash expressed his feelings for Falaq, but she declined, stating that she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Entertainment Today

