Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls and Jiya Shankar a ‘slow poison’

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is keeping fans glued to their screens. Be it Jiya Shankar’s emotional confession or Pooja Bhatt’s unfiltered opinions, the unexpected twists and turns are too good to miss.

The disagreement began after a task when Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev were discussing it. Pooja accused Jiya Shankar of causing groupism in the house by constantly changing her friends. Jiya denied this claim, stating that she never changes groups. Pooja went on to say that Jiya would call Avinash bad one moment and then talk to him nicely later.

She also mentioned that Jiya would fight with Falaq and then patch up with her. Pooja claimed that Jiya’s actions were inconsistent, like when she initially wanted Jad Hadid to be the captain but then removed him from the captaincy race to make Avinash the captain, citing that she was “paying Avinash back.”

Pooja criticized Jiya for ending her friendship with Jad and trying to be friends with everyone. The argument escalated when Jiya pointed out that Pooja had complications in her relationships with everyone.

Pooja responded by claiming that her relationships were not complicated, but Jiya herself was complicated. Pooja also accused Jiya of acting like a child and using abusive language towards other contestants.