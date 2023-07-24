scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jiya Shankar saying, “Jiya, paani pilana sabse bade punya ka kaam hai, aur aapne us punya mein sabun daal diya’ for mixing soap in Elvish Yadav’s water

Salman Khan has now returned, and he's all set to confront the contestants who haven't displayed civil behaviour in the past week.

By Shweta Ghadashi
In the fifth week of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the competition intensified with wildcard contestants’ entry. Last week, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan’s absence.

Salman has now returned, and he’s all set to confront the contestants who haven’t displayed civil behaviour in the past week. One contestant who has drawn significant attention this week is Elvis Yadav, as he engaged in multiple arguments within the house.

Salman Khan told Jiya, “Jiya, paani pilana sabse bade punya ka kaam hai, aur aapne us punya mein sabun dall diya.” Jiya realised her mistake and admitted while smiling, “It was very stupid of me to do that.”

Salman was not convinced, saying, “Dekho battisi dikhake koi apologetic nahi hota”

