‘Congrats My Ex!’ premiere announced

Prime Video announced today that the film ‘Congrats My Ex!’ will be available exclusively to Prime Video members starting November 16. Starring the multitalented, evergreen actor Ranee Campen whose notable works include ‘Love Destiny’, one of Thailand’s highest-rated television series of all time, and ‘Love Destiny: The Movie’, two titles that catapulted her to super stardom, plays a wedding planner named Risa, who is on the brink of backruptcy, and reluctantly accepts a daunting Indian wedding project to revive her struggling business.

In a cruel twist of fate, the groom is unresolved ex Arun (Mahir Pandhi), and to complicate things further, she enlists the help of her other ex, Tim (Vachirawit Chivaaree). As the whirlwind of cultural ceremonies unfold over three exhilarating days, follow Risa’s journey of love, laughter, and rediscovery in the midst of a vibrant Indian wedding extravaganza.

Congrats My Ex! is also joined by supporting cast members Passakorn Ponlaboon and Thongchai Thongkuntom, who play Risa’s friends Jan and Aoffy, who rally behind her in an attempt to save the company from being in the red. Monika, the bride-to-be of Arun, played by Indian rising star, Anahita Bhooshan, becomes entangled in this love triangle.

“We are excited to officially announce that Congrats My Ex! featuring two of Thailand’s top actors in Bella (Campen) and Bright (Chivaaree), will soon be available on Prime Video to a global audience,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia. “It has always been our mission to unearth unique local stories that have the potential to span geographies, and with Bella and Bright’s reach across the region, we are confident in delivering a film that will truly resonate with audiences in South East Asia and beyond.”

“Congrats My Ex! is a product of a truly international collaboration between the Thai and Indian entertainment industries,” said Kulthep Narula, chief operating officer at Benetone Films.

“As the producers of this film, we’re thrilled to bring you a heartwarming and hilarious story that centres around a wedding planner’s unexpected encounters with her two former flames, the groom-to-be, who she can’t forget, and the photographer, who can’t forget her. Our inspiration came from the rich tapestry of Indian culture and the curiosity surrounding the length of Indian weddings. The second inspiration behind this film is the universal experience we all share, had ex-boyfriends or girlfriends.”

“By weaving this cultural beauty and shared human experiences into a story of love and weddings, Congrats My Ex! is a Thai movie that is uniquely infused with a splash of Bollywood, transcending boundaries and speaking to audiences worldwide. As a Thai company with deep Indian roots, Benetone Films is well positioned to tell this enchanting Thai story with a beautiful Indian backdrop, and we can’t wait for you to join us on this unforgettable cinematic journey.”

Congrats My Ex! is produced by Benetone Films, in conjunction with T&B Medial Global, GMMTV, Slap Monster, W Empire, and PTG Entertainment. It is produced by Rachvin Narula, Kulthep Narula, and Pornchai Wongsriudomporn.