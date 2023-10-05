scorecardresearch
‘Constable Girpade’ trailer blends laughter riot with thrill of solving cases

The trailer of the upcoming cop-comedy drama, ‘Constable Girpade’ was unveiled on Thursday. It gives an insight into the titular character’s thrilling journey filled with twists, turns and laughter that will certainly keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

As seen in the trailer, hilarious characters take viewers on an adventure, solving wildest cases dealing with complex and unpredictable rich folks. Girpade is caught in the middle of all the drama while attempting to catch Phenyl Mohan, fulfil his obligations, and confess his love.

Created by Saad Khan, the series brings together an ensemble cast including Khushaal Pawar, Neel Salkar, Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera, Muskan Bamne, Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Chandni in pivotal roles.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said: ” ‘Constable Girpade’ is a perfect cop-comedy drama that has the perfect balance of investigations laced with humour, led by Khushaal Pawar as he prepares to win over audiences with his endearing portrayal of Girpade. Saad and his team have done a brilliant job of bringing together an ensemble that is definitely going to give audiences a laughter riot.”

Produced by FirstAction Studios (A Rainshine Entertainment Company), ‘Constable Girpade’ will drop on Amazon miniTV on October 6.

