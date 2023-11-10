‘It’s important to love yourself in relationships,’ say Mouni Roy and Karan

Actors Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra emphasised on self-love while in a relationship and revealed why it is important to prioritise oneself. Mouni said: “In any partnership, two individuals unite to create a new life, but it’s crucial to remember that it remains two individuals. Temptation Island encourages personal growth and self-improvement.”

“This show serves as a platform for individuals to work on themselves, fostering a deeper understanding of the value of self-respect in the context of love.”

Karan Kundrra, sums it up: “This show teaches you either about yourself or about love. Whether you discover more about your own self or the intricacies of love, the journey on this show provides valuable insights.”

“It’s a unique experience that has the potential to uncover truths about your own character and your understanding of love, making it a profound learning adventure.”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.