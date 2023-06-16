scorecardresearch
'Jee Karda' actor Suhail Nayyar says he is 'all about love'

Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is known for films such as 'Udta Punjab', 'Hotel Mumbai', is finally happy that he now gets to play a romantic part.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is known for films such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Hotel Mumbai’, ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ and ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, is finally happy that he now gets to play a romantic part. Playing the cute but dorky character of Rishab Rathore in the web series ‘Jee Karda’, the actor spoke of getting the role of a romantic lead and said “no one has ever made me a lover-boy on screen especially when I am all about love”.

Talking about the show, Suhail gave insights on how he landed the role of a lover-boy: “Honestly, I am not a big fan of looking back at what I have achieved because I believe in looking ahead as there is a long way to go. And with that thought, the way Jee Karda happened to me, from the auditions to the dynamic I now have with Arunima (Sharma, director), all of that is just really close to my heart.”

He continued: “I had told her, no one has ever made me a lover-boy on screen especially when I am all about love. I have always gotten roles of a terrorist or someone who sells drugs which I love experimenting with but this role is very close to my heart. I am getting to show my side as a lover through Rishab.”

The actor has, however, played a positive role in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ which was the last film done by the late Rishi Kapoor.

‘Jee Karda’ depicts the challenges of adulthood with a more grounded and honest setting, the show is a rom-com based on the life of seven childhood friends.

Suhail Nayyar plays the lead alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays Lavanya Singh as the owner of a restaurant/fusion cafe who is also set to launch an app.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, ‘Jee Karda’ is directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
