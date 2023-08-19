scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2′ in 1 go!?

Katrina Kaif has heaped praise on the second season of the web-series ‘Made In Heaven’ and said that she completed the entire show in one go.

By Agency News Desk
Did Katrina Kaif finish entire ‘Made in Heaven 2' in 1 go!?
Made in Heaven 2 and Katrina Kaif _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif has heaped praise on the second season of the web-series ‘Made In Heaven’ and said that she completed the entire show in one go. Katrina on Saturday took to Instagram, where she shared her points on the series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

She shared a poster of the show along with a ‘must-watch’ sticker and wrote: “What a show, can’t remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked…”

Katrina added: “Amazing so well done… no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show… binge-worthy. And the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed.”

‘Made In Heaven’ chronicles the lives of Sobhita Dhulipala’s Tara and Arjun Mathur’s Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. In the new season, wedding planners Tara and Karan are back with grander weddings.

It also features Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivangi Rastogi, Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar and Sarah Jane Dias, among others. The show airs on Prime Video.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’ and also has ‘Merry Christamas’ starring Vijay Sethupathi.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'
Next article
Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Study shows prostate cancer drug may help fight Covid-19, variants

News

Nikki Sharma on Teej: 'I pray for a partner as wonderful as Lord Shiva'

News

Seth Rogen talks about being a huge ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ fan since childhood

News

Big B, Junior Bachchan present a 'drunken act' on KBC 15

Health & Lifestyle

Novo Nordisk richer than home nation Denmark, thanks to US obsession with weight-loss drugs

Health & Lifestyle

Covid raises risk of dangerous blood clots among cancer patients: Study

News

Tamil and Hindi TV actor Pawan dies at 25 due to cardiac arrest

News

'Aakhri Sach' writer Saurav Dey on joint families: 'Despite difficulties, they seek solace in unity'

Sports

I-League clubs shoot letter to AIFF seeking free broadcasting of I-League matches

News

Michael Jackson sexual harassment case files reopen

News

Geeta Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I’m a fan of your voice, you are gifted’

News

Cher is keenly focusing on saving animals, one elephant at a time

Sports

Danish Kaneria urges BCCI to 'consider' extending support to Indian blind cricket team

News

Jungkook ranks 24th in fifth week on British chart with 'Seven'

News

Sharad Malhotra found it a challenge to rap in 'Naughty Balma'

News

Rajinikanth meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel ahead of ‘Jailer’ screening in Lucknow

News

Jay Bhanushali reminisces about his longstanding friendship with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sports

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh walks on fire for ‘mind-training’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US