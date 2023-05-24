scorecardresearch
Netflix, Sudip Sharma, Clean Slate Filmz collaborates for crime investigative drama, ‘Kohrra’

Netflix collaborates with Sudip Sharma for a crime investigative drama, 'Kohrra'; a nuanced crime noir filled with culpable characters in a brazen setting of Punjab

Netflix’s new series, ‘Kohrra’, explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation. In partnership with renowned screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions to produce an engaging investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

Kohrra boasts an exceptional cast of talented actors including Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary, bringing an unparalleled level of authenticity and nuance to the series. Their ability to convey complex emotions and embody the nuances of their characters is truly impressive, making them the perfect fit for the layered and intricate world of Kohrra. The series is a mix of Hindi and Punjabi language, making it authentic to its world.

Netflix’s collaboration with Sudip Sharma, the creative genius behind numerous hits and Clean Slate Filmz, the production house helmed by Karnesh Ssharma gives Kohrra a realistic voice, complex characters and nuanced look into human emotions.

Sudip Sharma, the mastermind behind the series shares, “When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of Kohrra, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we’ve tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and an extraordinary cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience.”

Adding to this, Karnesh SSharma, founder of the production company behind the series Clean Slate Filmz shares, “We’ve had a long – standing relationship with Netflix and are really happy to collaborate with them once again on Kohrra. This is a crime investigative drama set in the heartland of Punjab that stems off the personal lives of the two cops working on the investigation and everyone else involved. Sudip, Randeep and the powerful cast have resulted in a really authentic story that we are eager to take to the audience.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “With breakout success of titles such as Delhi Crime, Khakee and Rana Naidu we know audiences love a compelling crime story. Our next, Kohrra, is a really differentiated take on this much-loved genre. It is a crime noir set in Punjab that explores the dynamics of family, relationships, and love. Sudip Sharma’s inimitable nuance and depth in storytelling, delves into crime vis a vis society through the eyes of this buddy cop drama. We are excited about our association with Clean Slate Filmz for yet another title with a deeply engaging story that will delight audiences.”

Unveiling the layers of a shocking murder investigation, Kohrra is slated to release on Netflix soon!

