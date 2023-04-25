scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content

Post 'Squid Game' & 'The Glory', Netflix said it will invest $2.5 billion in South Korea to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows.

By Agency News Desk

Riding on the success of “Squid Game” and “The Glory”, streaming giant Netflix said it will invest $2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows. The US streaming service announced the plan following a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos after Yoon arrived in Washington for a state visit.

“We were able to make this decision because of our great confidence in the Korean content industry, and we’ll continue to make great stories,” Sarandos said following the meeting at Blair House.

“I have no doubt that our investment will strengthen our long-term partnership with Korea and Korea’s creative ecosystem,” he said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Sarandos said the sum is twice the amount Netflix has invested in South Korea since it started there in 2016.

Citing Korean hits, such as “Squid Game,” “The Glory”, and “Physical 100”, he also said stories produced by Korean creators are “now at the heart of the global cultural zeitgeist”.

Yoon welcomed the investment, saying he expects it to be a “large opportunity” for the South Korean content business, creators and Netflix.

South Korea’s Culture Ministry said in a release that the investment is the largest ever to be made in the country’s content industry and will help create 68,000 jobs.

The ministry also said it will help strengthen the capabilities of domestic production companies and increase their chances of advancing to the global market.

A presidential official later told reporters in Washington the investment decision was three months in the making.

The presidential office proposed the investment first, and Netflix carried out internal deliberations before ultimately deciding on $2.5 billion, the official said.

Yoon and Sarandos “exchanged letters in the process, and the President and the first lady had some level of interaction with Netflix’s top management in advance”, the official said.

Asked how first lady Kim Keon Hee was involved, the official said he first reported developments to the President and also reported to the first lady, who had “quite a large interest in the content industry”.

Kim was present during the Blair House event earlier in the day.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood to miss final stages of the tournament: Reports
Next article
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in anarkali dress at 'PS: 2' event
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nut to crack

News

Amitabh Bachchan requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

News

Jackie Shroff: Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls

News

Amrin Qureshi recounts lesson she learnt from Mithun Chakraborty

Technology

Reddit to start charging for access to its API

Sports

Coach Priya P.V. promises fine show at AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Sports

Wrestlers move SC for FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Sports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

Technology

Coinbase sues US SEC over crypto rule-making petition

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

News

Satish Kaushik’s daughter dances with Anupam Kher, says ‘Papa was a better dancer’

Health & Lifestyle

Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral

Technology

'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook

Health & Lifestyle

Toddler dies in Raj as family waited in vain for Rs 16 cr injection

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Sports

Kiptum wins London Marathon men's race with second fastest time in history

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 30% in Q1 2023: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US