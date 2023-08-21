scorecardresearch
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere announced

The epic series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan

By Editorial Desk
Disney+ Hotstar released a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ Original series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’. The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by new episodes weekly.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The series stars Walker Scobell (“Percy Jackson”), Leah Sava Jeffries (“Annabeth Chase”), Aryan Simhadri (“Grover Underwood”) and features notable guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”), Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”), Toby Stephens (“Poseidon”), Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”), Jay Duplass (“Hades”), Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”), the late Lance Reddick (“Zeus”), Adam Copeland (“Ares”), Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”), Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”), Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”), Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”), Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”), Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”), Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”).

Renowned “Percy Jackson” creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

The Percy Jackson book series has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

The first two episodes are written by Riordan and Steinberg and directed by James Bobin. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D J Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.


