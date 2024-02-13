Sikandar Kher: I am very loyal, just like my character Daulat

Actor Sikandar Kher personally relates to his character Daulat from ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ in real life. “I am very loyal, just like my character Daulat. Whatever I do, I try to make it very identifiable. What qualities I would like to have in my character, like his staunch loyalty. Similarly, I am also very, very loyal to friends and people in general; that is there naturally,” Sikandar said.

The actor added: “Aarya’s fans have been amazing. You guys have given us so much love; you’ve given Daulat so much love, and I love you for that. I hope you continue giving us that much love because we love making it, and we love shooting for it.

“I love working with Ram, Amita, and RMF. The more love you guys give, the more work we will do. ‘Aarya’ is one of the best experiences I have had working in my career ever.”

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.