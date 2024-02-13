HomeOTTNews

Sikandar Kher: I am very loyal, just like my character Daulat

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sikandar Kher personally relates to his character Daulat from ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ in real life. “I am very loyal, just like my character Daulat. Whatever I do, I try to make it very identifiable. What qualities I would like to have in my character, like his staunch loyalty. Similarly, I am also very, very loyal to friends and people in general; that is there naturally,” Sikandar said.

The actor added: “Aarya’s fans have been amazing. You guys have given us so much love; you’ve given Daulat so much love, and I love you for that. I hope you continue giving us that much love because we love making it, and we love shooting for it.

“I love working with Ram, Amita, and RMF. The more love you guys give, the more work we will do. ‘Aarya’ is one of the best experiences I have had working in my career ever.”

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
Shiv Yog Foundation, Six Sigma Healthcare providing free medical services to 30K pilgrims in Ayodhya
Next article
Deepika Padukone, Lily Collins, Dua Lipa, others to present BAFTA Awards 2024
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US